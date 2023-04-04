Tornado Disaster Relief

Couple accused of taking 2-year-old son from hospital after suspected overdose

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April...
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April 4, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.(Hancock County jail)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WVUE/Gray News) - A missing boy has been found and his parents arrested for allegedly taking their 2-year-old from a hospital while he was being treated for a suspected cocaine overdose.

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel in Mississippi around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.

On Jan. 30, police say the couple’s 2-year-old son tested positive for having cocaine in his system at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

The child arrived via ambulance and was admitted to the ICU where he was intubated.

Detectives say Stechmann and Kritzman fled the hospital with the child on Feb. 2 after the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was granted emergency custody.

The couple is being held in the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.

The child has since been taken in by the Department of Children and Family Services and sent to the hospital for a wellness check.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School head football coach Jerry Arledge is stepping down from his position.
West Monroe High School head football coach steps down from position
Trebor Hendrix (left) and Omar Martinez (right)
Both drivers arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Randy Lamartiniere
Doctor sentenced after writing ‘medically unnecessary’ prescriptions for drugs
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Sophia Negroponte, 30, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Former US intel director’s daughter gets 35 years for murder

Latest News

DOC second chance job fair
DOC second chance job fair
A pod of orcas was caught off the coast of California attacking gray whales.
WATCH: Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking gray whales
Louisiana Domestic violence fatalities
Domestic violence homicides in Louisiana
Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca
Book Spine Poetry Contest
Ouachita Parish teens create poetry using book titles for library contest