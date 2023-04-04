Tornado Disaster Relief

Caregivers arrested after woman died in ‘deplorable state’

Kevin Glynn and James McCoy
Kevin Glynn and James McCoy(Boyce Police)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after an elderly Boyce woman died under their care.

Boyce Police said that the Rapides Parish Coroner’s office contacted them on March 22 to investigate the death of Ethel Glynn, 88, who had previously been taken to the hospital by ambulance in a “deplorable state.”

Detectives learned that Glynn lived with her two sons, James McCoy, 66, and Kevin Glynn, 56, who were her primary caregivers. The two brothers were arrested on April 4 around 6:30 a.m., charged with cruelty to the infirm. They were sent to Boyce DC-1 for booking with bond set at $200,000 each.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Monroe High School head football coach Jerry Arledge is stepping down from his position.
West Monroe High School head football coach steps down from position
Trebor Hendrix (left) and Omar Martinez (right)
Both drivers arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49
Sophia Negroponte, 30, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Former US intel director’s daughter gets 35 years for murder
LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up

Latest News

Workers pass the stern of the unfinished 260-foot-long Eco Edison ship in Terrebonne Parish,...
A ship for windpower takes shape in Louisiana oil country
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 4/04
Sen. Bill Cassidy is in NELA discussing how cities can apply for funding from the bipartisan...
Sen. Bill Cassidy joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss today
File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Anti-tenure Louisiana legislator wants to require annual college faculty reviews