West Monroe High School head football coach steps down from position

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe High School Rebel football head coach Jerry Arledge has stepped down from his position in the program, WMHS Principal Shelby Ainsworth announced in a news release on April 3.

Arledge has been with the Rebels since 1992 as defensive coordinator and has been head coach since 2013. Under his leadership, the program has earned nine district championships and two state runner-up titles. Arledge amassed a record of 103-22.

“Coach Arledge has tirelessly coached decades of athletes, shared his coaching wisdom with countless coaches, and constructed relentless defenses that are still discussed today,” Ainsworth said. “We are grateful for the time and effort that he has poured into our student-athletes and this program.”

Arledge’s influence on WMHS and its football program has left a lasting impact on the students around him.

“The true impact that Coach Arledge has had in the lives of our student-athletes as well as on the game of football is immeasurable,” Ainsworth said.

Arledge will continue to serve as WMHS’s athletic director.

WMHS is opening a search for a new head coach immediately. Anyone interested in applying can submit a cover letter, resume, and teaching certificate to Ainsworth at ainsworth@opsb.net by 2 p.m. on April 14.

