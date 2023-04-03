Tornado Disaster Relief

West Monroe High School head football coach steps down from position

West Monroe High School head football coach Jerry Arledge is stepping down from his position.
West Monroe High School head football coach Jerry Arledge is stepping down from his position.(Source: KNOE staff)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe High School Rebel football head coach Jerry Arledge has stepped down from his position in the program, WMHS Principal Shelby Ainsworth announced in a news release on April 3.

Arledge has been with the Rebels since 1992 as defensive coordinator and has been head coach since 2013. Under his leadership, the program has earned nine district championships and two state runner-up titles. Arledge amassed a record of 103-22.

“Coach Arledge has tirelessly coached decades of athletes, shared his coaching wisdom with countless coaches, and constructed relentless defenses that are still discussed today,” Ainsworth said. “We are grateful for the time and effort that he has poured into our student-athletes and this program.”

Arledge’s influence on WMHS and its football program has left a lasting impact on the students around him.

“The true impact that Coach Arledge has had in the lives of our student-athletes as well as on the game of football is immeasurable,” Ainsworth said.

Arledge will continue to serve as WMHS’s athletic director.

WMHS is opening a search for a new head coach immediately. Anyone interested in applying can submit a cover letter, resume, and teaching certificate to Ainsworth at ainsworth@opsb.net by 2 p.m. on April 14.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
Police arrest generic
OPSO arrests man for first-degree murder after house fire kills 4
West Monroe Fire Department responds to house fire on Ludwig Ave.
West Monroe Fire responds to Ludwig Ave. house fire
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast: Near-record highs & multiple rain chances this week
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, Tigers talk about facing Iowa in National Championship

Latest News

The National Champion LSU women's basketball team were welcomed home in the PMAC by hundreds of...
LSU fans welcome home the champs
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU announces National Championship parade and celebration details
LSU players celebrate a last second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Hot-shooting Tigers defeat Iowa, as LSU captures first National Championship
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, Tigers talk about facing Iowa in National Championship