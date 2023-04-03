Tornado Disaster Relief

US Marshals: Carjacking suspect left double amputee on train tracks to die

U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that...
U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that happened in February.(U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - U.S. Marshals on Monday offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of a carjacking suspect who left his victim for dead.

Marshals say 36-year-old Aaron Parsons is wanted for carjacking a man at gunpoint at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 22. The carjacking happened at the intersection of East 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue in Cleveland.

Officials say Parsons forced the victim to drive to the 4000 block of Pearl Road, where he threw the victim out of the car and onto a set of railroad tracks.

Cleveland police confirmed Parsons, along with two other suspects that have not yet been identified, hit the victim in the head with a firearm.

The victim, a double amputee, crawled to safety before finding help, officials said. The victim told investigators Parsons said, “If the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will”.

Police said Parsons removed the victim’s wheelchair from the stolen car and threw it down a ravine. The victim’s prosthetic legs were also in the car.

Police found the car at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 23 after it was burned down.

Police said Parsons is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Officials said he is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information on Parsons’ whereabouts should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-4-WANTED.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
Police arrest generic
OPSO arrests man for first-degree murder after house fire kills 4
West Monroe Fire Department responds to house fire on Ludwig Ave.
West Monroe Fire responds to Ludwig Ave. house fire
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast: Near-record highs & multiple rain chances this week
Trebor Hendrix (left) and Omar Martinez (right)
Both drivers arrested after 18-wheeler battle on I-49

Latest News

Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
FILE - Visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort on...
Disney-DeSantis war of words heats up at annual meeting
The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death