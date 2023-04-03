Tornado Disaster Relief

Sen. Bill Cassidy addresses Social Security/funding for rural communities in Ruston

Cassidy says Social Security beneficiaries will see a 24% cut in benefits in the next decade, and major presidential candidates “don’t have a plan.”
By Tyler Englander
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy hosted the first of two Rural Community Funding Summits in Ruston on April 3.

“I worked hard to get dollars in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that we’re going to benefit Louisiana, but if my local officials don’t know how to access that money, all that hard work goes for nothing,” Cassidy told KNOE.

Representatives from several federal agencies, including USDA Rural Development, The Department of Commerce, and the Small Business Administration, were present.

“This conference is to teach those local officials, this is how you get the money, this is how you use it, and when you use it, your community gets better,” explained Cassidy, who will hold a similar summit on April 4 on Winnsboro.

While in Ruston, Cassidy also addressed the future of Social Security.

“Under current law, Social Security is taking a 24% cut,” explained Cassidy. “A 24% cut to people already seeing it in anywhere from 8-10 years. My lifetime. The lifetime of most people receiving it.”

Cassidy and a bipartisan group of senators propose a first-of-its-kind federal government investment fund.

“We set up an investment fund separate from social security,” said Cassidy. “We put some money in it. We invest that in the economy, allowing that money to come back and benefit social security. No risk to the beneficiary. We repeal that portion of the law that says she gets a 24% cut.”

However, Cassidy says compromise appears unlikely.

“None of the leading presidential candidates are saying anything about it,” explained Cassidy. “Joe Biden, frankly, former President Trump, their plan is no. They are saying nothing needs to be fixed, and they are not being truthful with the American people because there is going to be a 24% cut.”

Cassidy says the fund would be regularly audited and have protections to ensure it’s making money even if the market goes bad.

