Medical Center of South Arkansas sold to new, nonprofit corporation

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - South Arkansas Regional Hospital (SARH), has bought Medical Center of South Arkansas (MCSA) and its related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services from subsidiaries of Community Healthy Systems, Inc.

SARH is a new, nonprofit corporation created by various stakeholders including the SHARE Foundation, Murphy USA Charitable Foundation, Murphy Foundation and AR Health Ventures, a non-profit entity affiliated with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).

Dr. Brian Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of the SHARE Foundation and spokesperson for the groups creating SARH said the new nonprofit is meant to provide more services to the south Arkansas community.

“SHARE Foundation has been invested in the health of Union County since 1996,” Jones said. “This collaboration allows us to deepen that commitment to our community by building on the quality care and services delivered by the physicians and employees of Medical Center of South Arkansas.”

Tens of millions of dollars in investments have been made since 2019 to improve MCSA and expand services. Expansions have ranged from remodeling the critical care unit to opening an 18-bed inpatient behavioral health unit.

Madison Murphy, president of the Murphy Foundation, said this deal is vital in providing world class care to the community.

“The partnership between UAMS, the flagship medical organization in Arkansas, and three local foundations is an extraordinary opportunity to provide essential, world class health care and hospital services to South Arkansas, a vital element for economic stability and growth,” Murphy said.

Once the transaction is complete, SARH will work with providers on the medical staff and leadership to develop plans for the future.

“We are excited to be a part of this important effort to improve the health and well-being of our community, and contribute towards high impact initiatives that will shape the future of El Dorado and South Arkansas,” said Andrew Clyde, chairperson of Murphy USA Charitable Foundation.

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA said the deal is a great opportunity for the community to draw in more providers and improve overall medical experiences for patients.

“UAMS Is pleased to be a part of this effort to expand health care delivery and education in this important region of our state,” Patterson said. “Through the generous support of the SHARE Foundation and others, UAMS is in the process of opening our ninth regional campus in El Dorado. The South Arkansas Regional Hospital collaboration further supports our commitment to this region and our plans to establish a primary care physician residency program in El Dorado.

“Statistics show that doctors are more likely to practice where they completed their training, particularly their residencies. Working together, we look forward to creating a destination in El Dorado for our graduates to make a lasting impact on the community.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close Summer 2023. For more information on SARH, visit http://sarhcare.org/.

