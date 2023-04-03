Tornado Disaster Relief

LSU fans welcome home the champs

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans are packing the PMAC to welcome home their 2022-2023 women’s basketball national champions.

The event is free to the public. LSU officials said fans can park in lots 404 and 108. The doors to the PMAC will open at 11:30 a.m. Fans are asked to enter through the upper southeast and upper southwest entrances to the PMAC.

The Tigers took down Iowa, 102-85, which was a championship game scoring record.

RELATED STORIES:

LSU scored a championship game-record 102 points in its win over Iowa.

LSU officials said there will be a parade on Wednesday to celebrate the championship but the time has not yet been finalized.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
Police arrest generic
OPSO arrests man for first-degree murder after house fire kills 4
West Monroe Fire Department responds to house fire on Ludwig Ave.
West Monroe Fire responds to Ludwig Ave. house fire
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Near-record highs & multiple rain chances this week
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, Tigers talk about facing Iowa in National Championship