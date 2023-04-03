Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office hosting small business listening session

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office along with the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a small business owners listening session on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

This listening session is for small business owners across the Northern region. The session will be held at the Ouachita Parish School Board - The Commons located just off North 7th Street on Slack Street.

The LSSO is gathering feedback from owners on state regulations, permitting and licensing processes, challenges that hinder growth and operations, and ideas for general improvement within state government.

All business owners are welcome to attend, especially those businesses with 100 or fewer employees.

The listening session will begin at 2:00 p.m. Attendees can pre-register by visiting westmonroechamber.org.

