Tornado Disaster Relief

LifeShare Blood Center offering turkey or ham vouchers to those donating blood on Good Friday

Free turkey or ham
Free turkey or ham(LifeShare Blood Center)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging the community to donate blood in preparation for the upcoming holiday weekend. In exchange, they will be giving out vouchers for turkey or ham.

If you donate blood at a LifeShare Blood Center on Friday, April 7, you will receive a ham or turkey voucher. The vouchers will be good to use at all major grocery stores including Walmart, Brookshire’s, Kroger, Albertson’s and Rouses.

The holidays can be a time for some to celebrate with friends and family, eat a lot of good food, and enjoy time off of work. For others, the holidays are filled with doctors, hospitals and life-sustaining treatments.

LifeShare said they want to make sure they are able to supply the needed blood products to their 100+ local hospitals and medical partners to help those who need it.

“So as you reflect on the blessings of your life during the upcoming Easter Week, please consider making a donation to help bring light and life to a hurting family,” LifeShare said in a news release.

The turkey or ham vouchers will be available at all LifeShare blood centers for one day only (April 7) and are valid for any fresh, frozen, canned or other variety of ham or turkey up to a $15 purchase.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit LifeShare’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
LSP investigating East Carroll murder-suicide
Police arrest generic
OPSO arrests man for first-degree murder after house fire kills 4
West Monroe Fire Department responds to house fire on Ludwig Ave.
West Monroe Fire responds to Ludwig Ave. house fire
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Near-record highs & multiple rain chances this week
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, Tigers talk about facing Iowa in National Championship

Latest News

Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office hosting small business listening session
Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office hosting small business listening session
Firehouse Subs is raising money for disaster relief.
Firehouse Subs to raise money for Mississippi tornado relief
Head on over to the Town of Newellton to celebrate Easter during an upcoming festival.
Town of Newellton putting on Easter festival
Louisiana Department of Education adds 1,400 children from waitlist to Child Care Assistance...
Morehouse Parish School District employee selected as award finalist by Department of Education