LifeShare Blood Center offering turkey or ham vouchers to those donating blood on Good Friday

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging the community to donate blood in preparation for the upcoming holiday weekend. In exchange, they will be giving out vouchers for turkey or ham.

If you donate blood at a LifeShare Blood Center on Friday, April 7, you will receive a ham or turkey voucher. The vouchers will be good to use at all major grocery stores including Walmart, Brookshire’s, Kroger, Albertson’s and Rouses.

The holidays can be a time for some to celebrate with friends and family, eat a lot of good food, and enjoy time off of work. For others, the holidays are filled with doctors, hospitals and life-sustaining treatments.

LifeShare said they want to make sure they are able to supply the needed blood products to their 100+ local hospitals and medical partners to help those who need it.

“So as you reflect on the blessings of your life during the upcoming Easter Week, please consider making a donation to help bring light and life to a hurting family,” LifeShare said in a news release.

The turkey or ham vouchers will be available at all LifeShare blood centers for one day only (April 7) and are valid for any fresh, frozen, canned or other variety of ham or turkey up to a $15 purchase.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit LifeShare’s website.

