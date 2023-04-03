LaSalle Parish School Board votes to adopt 4-day school week
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The LaSalle Parish School Board unanimously voted on April 3 to move to a 4-day school week.
Officials said this change will mean there will be no school on Mondays and each day will be 20 minutes longer than what they are now.
Approximate times indicate school starting at 7:50 a.m. and ending at 3:35 p.m.
