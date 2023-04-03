KNOE Monday Noon Forecast: Near-record highs & multiple rain chances this week

After a noisy night across the ArkLaMiss, storms are clearing out and it is shaping up to be a beautiful day. Skies will stay cloudy for a bit, but more sunshine is expected this afternoon. It is probably the most sun we will see all week as multiple rain chances litter the forecast. Our next round of rain is likely to arrive late tomorrow night and throughout much of the day on Wednesday. Flooding may become a concern, so we will be monitoring conditions closely.

Today: Skies are cloudy but a gradual clearing is expected by this afternoon. A warm front has lifted north over the region, so highs will soar to the upper 80s by the afternoon.

Tonight: Cloud cover will build back in around the region overnight. This will keep us warm as lows only fall to the low 70s.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies will continue over the ArkLaMiss, but temperatures will still peak in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by the afternoon. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible much later in the night with rain chances at 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered storms will be ongoing around the region early in the day with rain chances at 90%. An isolated severe storm or two is possible. Highs will peak in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Scattered storms will remain in the forecast as a front stays stalled around our region. Storm chances are 60%. It will be a cooler day as highs only peak in the low 60s.

Friday: Rain showers will stay scattered around the region with heavy rain at times. Rain chances are 50%. Highs will stay cooler in the low 60s.

Saturday: A few isolated showers are possible in the region with rain chances at 30%. Highs will climb to the low 70s.

Sunday: Some rain is possible early in the day with rain chances at 30%. Otherwise, it will be a great Easter day with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

