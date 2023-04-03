Tornado Disaster Relief

Jill Biden wants champions LSU — and Iowa — at White House

Kim Mulkey, Dr. Jill Biden, and Caitlin Clark
Kim Mulkey, Dr. Jill Biden, and Caitlin Clark(ESPN / YouTube / John Mac / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Carlos Fyfe / White House / (CC BY 4.0) via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden said Monday that she wants the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team to be invited to the White House in addition to the national title winner Louisiana State University. She watched LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa from the stands on Sunday night.

Biden, speaking at the Colorado state capital in Denver, praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about whether President Joe Biden would also extend a White House invite to Iowa — and whether it would be a joint visit with LSU or a separate engagement.

In her remarks, Biden also marveled at how far women’s sports in the U.S. have come since Title IX in 1972 gave women equal rights in sports at schools that receive federal funding.

“It was so exciting, wasn’t it,” the first lady said. “It was such a great game. I’m old enough that I remember when we got Title IX. We fought so hard, right? We fought so hard. And look at where women’s sports have come today.”

