Gray Day of Giving raises $200,000 for tornado relief efforts in Mississippi

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE and other news stations raised $200,000 in a single day in an effort to support the Salvation Army’s tornado relief fund.

As many survivors are still dealing with the devastating impacts of Mississippi’s March 24 tornadoes, the Salvation Army is continuing its response to the damaging storms.

Here is how the money raised has been used so far:

14,711 hot/shelf-stable meals

22,574 snacks and 36,012 drinks

1,201 emotional/spiritual care

44 personnel and 2,527 hours

Salvation Army Officer of Meridian, Miss., Lt. Roy Fisher, is a certified grief coach and said emotional and spiritual care is essential in times like this.

Fisher said his training and experience have taught him the importance of listening to survivors and asking questions about their experiences.

To find out more information about the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts or to make a donation, visit give.helpsalvationarmy.org.

