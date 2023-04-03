Tornado Disaster Relief

Former Arkansas governor to announce presidential candidacy

Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson is set to announce a presidential candidacy.
Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson is set to announce a presidential candidacy.(Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP)
By CJ Sartor
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT
LITTLE ROCK, La. (KNOE) - A spokesman for former Gov. Asa Hutchinson has confirmed he will formally announce his candidacy for president of the United States of America later this month.

Hutchinson told ABC News in an interview Sunday morning that he definitely will run.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette is reporting he will make that announcement in Bentonville on April 26.

Hutchinson was seen in Iowa last week at several speaking engagements.

