Christian-led homeschool support group hosts ‘Co-op Visitor’ days throughout NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A homeschool support program is running sessions for visitors who may be interested in switching their children from public/private schooling to homeschooling.

The Northeast Louisiana Christian Homeschool Association held its “Co-op Visitor” Day April 3, 2023, at their Monroe location, Rowland Road Baptist Church. The organization has a couple of meetings lined up for visitors looking into the option of homeschooling and they’re giving extra guidance to families who currently homeschool.

“Tour our building, and see our classes. They can sit in on classes and ask questions. We’ll answer all of them and see what a day at co-op would look like,” says Alise Wyant, administrator of the Monroe location for NELCHA.

The Christian-led co-op allows families and their children to have experiences such as a spelling bee, academic fairs and being placed in a yearbook; something a homeschooled student wouldn’t normally get a chance to do at home.

Some parents say they don’t always have the tools to fulfill what their homeschooled child/children may need, so they’re able to work alongside other parents that volunteer in the co-op who do.

“There are teachers that are teaching things that I may not have strengths in; that they have strengths in. It provides great socialization for the kids; in addition to sports programs that we wouldn’t have just normally homeschooling our children at home,” says Jodee Bruyninckx, a parent participating in co-op.

One of the students, now in ninth grade, has been a part of the co-op since she was a third grader. Just two years ago, she gained an interest in playing basketball after she was convinced by friends.

“Several of my friends had played basketball before, and they really wanted me to join the team and see what it was like, and my mom had previously played basketball, so she was really pushing me to try it out and see how it was,” says Avery, a ninth grade student in co-op.

The organization is hosting two more Co-op Visitor Days around northeast Louisiana in April 2023.

West Monroe: Tuesday, April 4 at Cedar Crest Baptist Church (9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.)

Farmerville: Friday, April 14 at Crestview Baptist Church (9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

