BBB: IRS scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - April Fools just passed, and Jo Ann Deal of the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to inform the viewers of an IRS scam to make sure no one is fooling them and stealing their tax returns.

Deal says no matter who you allow to do your taxes, you are still responsible. Deal mentioned that a lot of people like to go online and file their taxes themselves. She said the BBB encourages people to remember that the FTC gave a new warning last week about tax preparers who may have alternative motives. She informed the views that tax preparers have a national directory and encourages people to use it.

Deal went on to explain that if you get a strange call or text from the IRS, do not respond or answer because the IRS will never contact anyone randomly. She said the IRS usually sends information ahead of time.

Deal said that scammers want to get your information, so be sure to protect it. She also mentioned shredding certain documents to prevent anyone from finding them and never giving anyone remote access to your computer and not trusting caller ID.

If anyone needs help shredding old documents, the BBB of Northeast Louisiana will be having a shredding event in the BBB parking lot on April 19th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Deal says to call ahead at (318) 387-4600 before showing up.

