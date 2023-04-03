Tornado Disaster Relief

Arkansas towns working to recoup after devastating tornadoes

Damage caused by Friday's storm in Wynne, Arkansas
Damage caused by Friday's storm in Wynne, Arkansas(Action News 5)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, La. (KNOE) - Repairs continue on the power infrastructure throughout areas of Arkansas devastated by Friday’s tornadoes.

Entergy of Arkansas reports they have crews from surrounding areas that are working around the clock to restore electricity to the heavily damaged areas. Two of the worst are Pulaski County and surrounding areas where crews counted 355 broken poles and 325 spans of downed lines; as well as Cross County and the town of Wynne, with 481 downed power lines and at least 108 damaged transformers.

The company says much of the damage is in remote areas or in residential back yards and that is slowing down repairs.

