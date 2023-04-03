MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Gumbo Inc. is preparing for the 2023 Gumbo Delta Games, so Leslye Barnes and Cindy Daniels of the Gumbo Project joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the importance of the games.

The Gumbo Delta Games is a track and field event for people with visual, hearing, physical, or intellectual impairments. It grants opportunities for people to come out, be challenged and compete against other people with similar disabilities. Barnes and Daniels said the games are important because it helps build someone’s confidence and self-esteem. It also gives parents a chance to celebrate their child.

The games are not limited to children, anyone over 5 years old can participate.

The Gumbo program says they are still searching for individuals to participate. You can register on the group’s website.

The event will be on April 29th and starts at 9 a.m. Participants must be registered by 8 a.m. The games will be in the Brown stadium on the campus of ULM.

