MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 300 block of Ludwig Ave. in West Monroe this afternoon.

The 9-1-1 call came in around 3:30 pm.

WMFD says no one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

