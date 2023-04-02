Tornado Disaster Relief

OPSO arrests man for first-degree murder after house fire kills 4

Police arrest generic
Police arrest generic(WIFR)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department to a reported residential fire in the 100 block of Davison Drive in Monroe around 11:50 p.m. on March 31, 2023.

When the fire was extinguished, four deceased victims were found in the burned residence. OPSO says they were victims of a homicide.

An investigation by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators has led to the arrest of Michael J. Cooper. Cooper was charged and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated arson and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

OPSO says all four victims will be sent for autopsy and the investigation is ongoing with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. Their identities have not been released at this time.

