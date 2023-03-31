Winnsboro farmer addresses tractor safety concerns in rural areas

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police - Troop F confirmed a recent tractor accident involving a vehicle in Winnsboro that happened Saturday night.

It was a non-fatal accident, but rural areas in the south typically have the highest rates of tractor fatalities, according to the National Ag Safety Database. Farmers know people living in the city don’t often see things like tractors on the road while driving, and farm equipment accidents don’t always happen on the roads.

A Winnsboro farmer, Ariel Lain, is looking to address concerns for residents driving vehicles and motorcycles that may not drive past farm equipment on roads regularly. Lain’s tractor became damaged after a car ran into the back of the tractor on March 25, 2023, according to state police. Witnesses stated the tractor had its lights on and operating properly, says state police.

One of the safety tips for farm equipment operators from Louisiana State Police - Troop F is to move equipment during daylight periods of light traffic and only travel after dark if its necessary. Lain, who’s the overseer of all farming operations with Victory Farms, states some reasons why farmers or even highway equipment operators have to travel on the roads at night.

“The main reason is - you’re trying to outdo mother nature,” says Lain. “You’re moving trying to beat rain; trying to beat storms. You might have a piece of equipment at one field that you need to move to another one. And you have no choice but to move at night.”

According to the Agricultural Safety section under the CDC, farming is one of the few industries where family members share the work, and they’re also at risk of fatal and non-fatal injuries; even if the workload isn’t heavy.

“Walking around equipment - you can slip and fall; fall on a disc blade and get cut open; walk past a moving drive shaft and it grabs your shirt and pull you in and pull your arms off. Accidents around a farm are more prevalent than the average person thinks,” says Lain.

The National Ag Safety Database reports fatal injuries in farmers, resulting in an average of about 130 deaths each year.

Javier Leija, the Public Information Officer for LA State Police - Troop F sent KNOE’s newsroom farm operator safety tips while traveling on the road:

· Avoid busy roads whenever possible, even if travel time will be longer.

· Travel at a speed that will allow you to maintain full control at all times.

· Slow down when making turns or rounding curves.

· Observe road travel precautions listed in operator manuals. Some tractors freewheel in higher gears. This can be very dangerous when coming down a hill. Use lower gear ranges when climbing or descending hills.

· If possible, drive on the shoulder of a paved highway. However, don’t drive partly on the shoulder and partly on the paved lane.

· Stay alert for hazards such as soft shoulders, narrow bridges, loose gravel, bumps, potholes and deep ruts.

· When cars are lined up behind you, and a suitable shoulder is available, pull over to let the traffic pass.

· If possible, move equipment in daylight during periods of light traffic.

· Travel after dark only if absolutely necessary. Remember that you need proper lighting for night driving.

· Don’t take chances by pulling onto a road in front of moving traffic. Enter and exit roadways very cautiously if your view is obstructed.

· Obey traffic laws and signs. Courtesy is a key component of road safety!

Check everything before heading out

1. Use safety-type hitch pins, and make sure they are securely fastened.

2. A safety chain must extend from the tractor to the frame of the towed equipment.

3. Check all tires (on both tractor and towed equipment) for air pressure, cuts and bumps.

4. Always lock brake pedals together for road travel. Sudden braking on one wheel only at high speed could put the tractor into a dangerous skid.

5. Rearview mirrors, flares and fire extinguishers should be standard equipment for tractors that are frequently driven on public roads.

6. Confirm that all lights are operating properly.

7. Make sure that the SMV sign is clean, unfaded and properly mounted.

8. Check towed equipment. Any load should be balanced and properly secured. Make sure the towed load is light enough for the tractor to handle safely. Heavy wagons should be equipped with independent brakes.

