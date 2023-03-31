Tornado Disaster Relief

River Cities Humane Society experiencing kitten season

Kitten Season at River Cities Humane Society for Cats
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s kitten season and River Cities Humane Society for Cats is in need of supplies. Kim Taraba joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss how River Cities handles kitten season.

Taraba says they have taken in about 15 kittens so far that need to be bottle-fed and looked after. She says they are in need of supplies such as powder milk replacement, miracle nipples to help them nurse, heating pads, blankets, etc.

River Cities runs on donations from the community. Taraba says the more fosters and donations they receive, the more cats they can save. Volunteers are also appreciated. Taraba says the Humane Society would not be able to do what they do without the help of the community.

River Cities is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. Adoption is by appointment only and you must fill out an adoption application online.

They are still having their special on cats. Adult cats are currently $60 and kittens are $80, and it comes with a free spay, neuter, and microchip.

If you would like to volunteer or foster, visit the Humane Society’s website or call (318)-343-3031.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gus Campbell cuts the ribbon to unveil Campbell's Landing
Campbell’s Landing opens in Downtown West Monroe
Three Fordyce residents died in a wreck Wednesday afternoon.
Three-vehicle crash kills 3 Fordyce residents, injures 3 others
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month

Latest News

Theresa Lawson talks about the Children's Coalition Family Fun Day
Children’s Coalition hosting Family Fun Day event
LSU holds open practice day before semifinal matchup against Virginia Tech
During a brief ceremony, prayers of thanks were offered for organ, eye and tissue donors.
Bill introduced to educate high school students on being organ donors
Winnsboro Tractor
Winnsboro farmer addresses tractor safety concerns in rural areas