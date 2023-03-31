River Cities Humane Society experiencing kitten season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s kitten season and River Cities Humane Society for Cats is in need of supplies. Kim Taraba joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss how River Cities handles kitten season.

Taraba says they have taken in about 15 kittens so far that need to be bottle-fed and looked after. She says they are in need of supplies such as powder milk replacement, miracle nipples to help them nurse, heating pads, blankets, etc.

River Cities runs on donations from the community. Taraba says the more fosters and donations they receive, the more cats they can save. Volunteers are also appreciated. Taraba says the Humane Society would not be able to do what they do without the help of the community.

River Cities is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. Adoption is by appointment only and you must fill out an adoption application online.

They are still having their special on cats. Adult cats are currently $60 and kittens are $80, and it comes with a free spay, neuter, and microchip.

If you would like to volunteer or foster, visit the Humane Society’s website or call (318)-343-3031.

