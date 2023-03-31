Retired Caldwell Parish teacher aide finishes final job at Brookshire’s by 80

COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - A retried Caldwell Parish paraeducator finished her final work shift Friday afternoon at Brookshire’s in Columbia.

Lynda Lovelady’s goal was to completely stop working by the age of 80, and she turned 80 on March 29, 2023.

Many customers said their goodbyes to now former cashier Lynda Lovelady as she completed her last duties on ‘Register 3′ at the grocery store. Lovelady has been working at the same register since she started nine years ago. Her favorite part about being a cashier at the store was greeting everyone, meeting customers and watching their babies grow up. Lovelady says her managers asked if she wanted to mingle with the customers on her last day of working, but she had other plans.

“I was asked if I would like to just mingle with the customers today instead of running my register,” says Lovelady. “And I told them no - that I want to continue my duties as an employee.”

Lovelady took her first job as a teacher aide with Caldwell Parish schools after working as a waitress years prior. Even so - she kept her job waiting tables while she worked in the school system for 25 years. Lovelady said she’s a protective mother and wanted to provide for her children financially. She balanced working at the school and waiting tables to earn extra income.

“I would leave the school system. I would go home. Take a quick shower. Dress in my uniform for the restaurant; worked from 4 o’clock in the afternoon until 11 at night. For many years, we did that,” says Lovelady.

Lovelady received the 2022 Legacy of Achievement Award for being an outstanding citizen in Caldwell Parish. Her goal was to make 80, the golden age, to complete her last job in the workforce and not a year earlier.

Lovelady’s advice to anyone choosing to work long-term in the workforce is to stay active and work as long as possible. She clocked out of her last shift in the workforce for the final time at 3 p.m. on March 31, 2023, the final day of Women’s History Month.

