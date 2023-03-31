President Biden, First Lady arrive in Mississippi to tour storm-ravaged areas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have arrived in Jackson, Mississippi, as they prepare to visit Rolling Fork to tour some of the catastrophic damage left behind by last week’s EF-4 tornado.

The Bidens are expected to meet with first responders and the communities that have been impacted.

The President and First Lady were greeted by Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and other leaders.

Biden issued an emergency declaration for the state last weekend which allows Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funds to counties impacted by the disaster.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.