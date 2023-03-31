Madison Parish crash kills Mississippi man
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Hwy 602 at Hodge Rd. on March 31 around 4:30 a.m. The crash claimed the life of Howard Brooks, 49, of Brandon, Mississippi.
LSP says Brooks was driving west on La Hwy 602 when his vehicle exited the roadway and hit a utility pole. The vehicle overturned after impact and ejected Brooks who was unrestrained.
Brooks sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison Parish Coroner’s Office.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
This is an ongoing investigation.
