Madison Parish crash kills Mississippi man

MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Hwy 602 at Hodge Rd. on March 31 around 4:30 a.m. The crash claimed the life of Howard Brooks, 49, of Brandon, Mississippi.

LSP says Brooks was driving west on La Hwy 602 when his vehicle exited the roadway and hit a utility pole. The vehicle overturned after impact and ejected Brooks who was unrestrained.

Brooks sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.