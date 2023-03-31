Tornado Disaster Relief

Former Louisiana Tech head women’s basketball coach proud of his former assistant, Kim Mulkey

Leon Barmore coached the Lady Techsters from 1977-2002 (25 years)
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -LSU women’s basketball head coach, Kim Mulkey, flipped around the Tigers program and lead LSU to their first Final Four appearance since 2008. Before her head coaching days with Baylor and LSU, she was an assistant coach to her alma matter, Louisiana Tech. She worked under Leon Barmore for 15 years, who was the head coach for the Lady Techsters for 17 years (1985-2002). Baramore isn’t surprised of Mulkey’s success with LSU but he is very proud to see her build her legacy as one of the best women basketball head coaches of all time.

