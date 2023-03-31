Tornado Disaster Relief

Firehouse Subs to raise money for Mississippi tornado relief

Firehouse Subs is raising money for disaster relief.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - All Firehouse Sub restaurants will be collecting tornado relief donations for Mississippi after several deadly tornadoes ripped through the state on March 24.

Funds will be collected from April 1-7. All funds will benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which was created following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Katrina with the goal of supplying food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts, as well as long-term equipment grants for affected area organizations and relief agencies.

The funds raised are in addition to the $15,000 Firehouse Subs has already donated to the American Red Cross in an effort to provide disaster relief following Mississippi’s tornadoes.

All Firehouse Subs will be raising money from April 1-7, including the ones located right here in Northeast Louisiana. To find a location near you, visit https://www.firehousesubs.com/find-a-firehouse/.

