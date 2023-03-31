Firehouse Subs to raise money for Mississippi tornado relief

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - All Firehouse Sub restaurants will be collecting tornado relief donations for Mississippi after several deadly tornadoes ripped through the state on March 24.

Funds will be collected from April 1-7. All funds will benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which was created following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Katrina with the goal of supplying food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts, as well as long-term equipment grants for affected area organizations and relief agencies.

The funds raised are in addition to the $15,000 Firehouse Subs has already donated to the American Red Cross in an effort to provide disaster relief following Mississippi’s tornadoes.

All Firehouse Subs will be raising money from April 1-7, including the ones located right here in Northeast Louisiana. To find a location near you, visit https://www.firehousesubs.com/find-a-firehouse/.

