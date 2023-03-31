Tornado Disaster Relief

FBI offering up to $40,000 for US citizen abducted in Mexico

Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while...
Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while visiting friends, investigators say.(FBI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the recovery of a United States citizen who was abducted last year in Mexico.

Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while visiting friends, investigators say.

A Facebook page dedicated to finding the 29-year-old said she was last seen walking her dog when she was forced into a van.

The FBI’s award announcement Thursday was the U.S. agency’s first public acknowledgment that it is investigating the suspected kidnapping.

Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while...
Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while visiting friends, investigators say.(FBI)

De Leon is from the San Francisco area.

Her case has gotten the attention of former U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, of California.

Speier said in December she was actively engaged in the case and in daily contact with the family and various federal agencies.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gus Campbell cuts the ribbon to unveil Campbell's Landing
Campbell’s Landing opens in Downtown West Monroe
Three Fordyce residents died in a wreck Wednesday afternoon.
Three-vehicle crash kills 3 Fordyce residents, injures 3 others
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say

Latest News

Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Lawyer: Steenkamp’s parents to oppose parole for Pistorius
The arrow, thought to be shot from a crossbow, nearly went through the mallard’s trachea.
GRAPHIC: Duck rescued after being shot with arrow
The arrow, thought to be shot from a crossbow, nearly went through the mallard’s trachea.
Duck rescue after being shot with arrow
Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Dangerous storms, tornadoes forecast for US Midwest, South