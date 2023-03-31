Tornado Disaster Relief

D’Arbonne Woods girls powerlifting wins Little Caesars Team of the Week

First girls powerlifting state championship in school history
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - D’Arbonne Woods girls powerlifting tossed around the competition in the state championship, putting up 52.2 points, 17 more points than second place. The division IV champions were selected by northeast Louisiana to have the Little Caesars Team of the Week honors.

