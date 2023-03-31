Damaging Winds are possible later Today

Scattered storms are possible ahead and along a cold front later today. A couple of these storms could be strong to severe. The main concern will be damaging winds with any organized storms, but there is also a low threat for large hail and a brief tornado. Have a plan and stay weather aware. These storms will clear out tonight and it will be a nice weekend. Unfortunately, storms return to the region late on Sunday as a warm front lifts north. We will keep storm chances throughout much of next week with very warm conditions.

Today: Winds are strong ahead of our next cold front. Gusts could get as high as 40 mph. A big warm-up will take place ahead of the front with highs reaching the mid 80s. While some rain is expected early in the day, storms will scatter over the region later in the day with rain chances at 50%.

Damaging winds could accompany any severe storms. (Max)

OUTLOOK: The Storm Prediction Center has southern Arkansas in an ENHANCED (3/5) risk. Areas along and north of I-20 are in a SLIGHT (2/5) risk. Areas south of I-20 are in a MARGINAL (1/5) risk.

SETUP: A cold front will track into the region later today and storms could form ahead and along this front. While scattered storms are expected, there is only an isolated threat of severe storms.

THREATS: The primary concern with severe storms will be damaging winds up to 60 mph. However, there is also a low-end threat of some large hail and/or a brief tornado.

TIMING: Scattered storms will develop after 2 pm and a few of these could become severe. Storms will continue for the late afternoon and evening hours and will quickly wind down tonight.

Tonight: Storms will track their way east toward Mississippi and should clear out before midnight. Skies will also see some clearing with lows falling to the low 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will be in place behind Friday’s cold front. It will be a great day to spend some time outside as highs top out in the low 80s. Make sure to apply sunscreen.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs will climb into the upper mid and upper 70s. Late showers and thunderstorms are possible with rain chances at 50%.

Monday: A stray thunderstorm or two will be likely early in the morning with rain chances at 20%. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day. Highs will soar to the mid and upper 80s by the afternoon.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies will continue over the ArkLaMiss, but temperatures will still peak in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by the afternoon. A stray thunderstorm or wo is possible with rain chances at 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered storms will be ongoing around the region early in the day with rain chances at 50%. An isolated severe storm or two is possible. Highs will peak in the low 80s.

Thursday: Scattered storms will remain in the forecast as a front stays stalled around our region. Storm chances are 50%. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the low 70s.

