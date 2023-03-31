Children’s Coalition hosting Family Fun Day event

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Good Morning ArkLaMiss is joined by Theresa Lawson of the Children’s Coalition to talk about their upcoming Family Fun Day.

The Family Fun Day event will be held Saturday, April 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Coalition. Admission is free to the public.

Lawson says this event is held to kick off National Week of the Young Child. Family Fun Day is meant to be a day where families can spend time together and have a chance to meet one another.

There will be music, arts and crafts, face painting and giveaways during the event. Lawson says they will have activities based on the days of the week including Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday, and Family Friday.

Families will also have the opportunity to learn about the different services offered by the Children’s Coalition.

