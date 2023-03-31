Tornado Disaster Relief

Children’s Coalition hosting Family Fun Day event

Theresa Lawson talks about the Children's Coalition Family Fun Day
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Good Morning ArkLaMiss is joined by Theresa Lawson of the Children’s Coalition to talk about their upcoming Family Fun Day.

The Family Fun Day event will be held Saturday, April 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Children’s Coalition. Admission is free to the public.

Lawson says this event is held to kick off National Week of the Young Child. Family Fun Day is meant to be a day where families can spend time together and have a chance to meet one another.

There will be music, arts and crafts, face painting and giveaways during the event. Lawson says they will have activities based on the days of the week including Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday, and Family Friday.

Families will also have the opportunity to learn about the different services offered by the Children’s Coalition.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gus Campbell cuts the ribbon to unveil Campbell's Landing
Campbell’s Landing opens in Downtown West Monroe
Three Fordyce residents died in a wreck Wednesday afternoon.
Three-vehicle crash kills 3 Fordyce residents, injures 3 others
FILE - The lawsuit claims the woman was rendered seriously ill and her marriage deeply affected...
Couple sues Wendy’s claiming cheeseburger put wife in ICU for month
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month

Latest News

Kitten Season at River Cities Humane Society for Cats
River Cities Humane Society experiencing kitten season
LSU holds open practice day before semifinal matchup against Virginia Tech
During a brief ceremony, prayers of thanks were offered for organ, eye and tissue donors.
Bill introduced to educate high school students on being organ donors
Winnsboro Tractor
Winnsboro farmer addresses tractor safety concerns in rural areas