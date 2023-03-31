Bradford/Brown square off in race to represent District B on Bastrop Board of Aldermen

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Two candidates are facing off for a seat on the Bastrop Board of Aldermen.

“We must, mandatory that we enforce our city codes,” Candidate Charles Bradford told KNOE. “We have them. Why not enforce them?

Bradford showed KNOE several dilapidated homes in District B that he says have been like that for years.

“I feel we will never get our community economically empowered with our community in this condition,” explained Bradford.

Bradford’s opponent Bozie Brown, a long-time state employee, agrees the trash in Bastrop is out of control.

“We got to get our community involved in doing a clean-up,” Brown explained. “A Saturday morning clean-up. If you see paper or anything, we want to pick it up and dispose of it.”

Bradford says tearing down houses will help fight crime because people use them for drug activity and to have sex.

Brown says her plan to reduce crime starts with citizens.

“I really would like us to reimplement the neighborhood watch program,” Brown told KNOE. “There is nothing better than a nosey neighbor who sees all and hears all.”

Bradford adds infrastructure will also be a priority. He says it starts with repairing a bridge on McFee Street that has been closed for years.

“When seconds count, when the fire department or an ambulance has to come, they have to go around and about, way out of the way to get here,” said Bradford. “That is unsafe for the senior citizens that live here. Some of these people have been in the community for 40-50 years.”

Brown adds she wants to see more plays at the Rose Theater and concerts for kids to keep them off the street.

