Arkansas legislature debates potential Delta-8 ban
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - The Arkansas Legislature is debating a bill that would ban Delta-8 products in the state.
The sponsors of Senate Bill 358 are proposing the ban with the theory that the substance is a danger to children when sold in gas stations and convenience stores.
Those opposed to the ban say the products can have a positive impact on health, especially when it comes to cancer treatments. Supporters have called for regulation of the products rather than a ban.
Delta-8 has not been approved by the FDA.
