Adopt a Pet: It’s Kitten Season!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the morning show today to talk about the impact of kitten season on shelters around the state.

It hits hard in the spring season, but she says they’re already seeing a peak now. Most of the cats in the shelter were too young to bring on the show today, but it’s a good time to remind people to spay and neuter their pets.

They’ve taken in about 15 kittens in just the last two weeks and she says they’re extremely full.

You can donate supplies by looking at their Facebook page.

Currently, they need cleaning supplies and items for newborn kittens. Taraba says you can also donate your time, you can contact the shelter for opportunities.

If you’d like to adopt you can call the shelter at (318) 343-3031 to make an appointment during working hours Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. They do have a special on cats older than a year; you get all their shots and spay/neuter for only $60. All other cats are $80.

Also, their annual Painting with a Purr-pose fundraiser is Sunday, April 23 from 3-5 pm at Painting with a Twist on Tower Dr. in Monroe.

