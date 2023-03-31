Tornado Disaster Relief

2 officers, suspect shot in Memphis

The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that two unidentified officers were shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven on Thursday night.
By Joel Griffin Moore, Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that two unidentified officers were shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven on Thursday night.

The suspect was also shot, according to police.

Police said officers responded to an armed party call at a convenience store on East Raines Road at 7:31 p.m.

When officers arrived, they encountered an armed man outside the business who matched the description officers were given, police say.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a brief foot chase took place within a one-block radius. What happened next has not been disclosed.

According to Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, one officer was shot twice, the other once. The suspect was shot three times.

All three were taken to Regional One Health. At last check, all three are in critical but stable condition, Davis said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and ATF have been called to investigate

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

“I was deeply troubled upon hearing the news that two Memphis police officers suffered serious injuries during a shooting incident tonight in Whitehaven,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. “I am praying for these officers and their families. I urge all to offer their prayers and support.”

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

