Town of Delhi holds Depot Street Spring Festival

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Good Morning ArkLaMiss was joined by Larry and Lori Gibson to talk about the Depot Street Spring Festival happening in Delhi on April 1.

The festival starts at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. Larry Gibson says there will be multiple entertainers there from cloggers to singers. In addition to entertainment, there will be around 85 vendors at the festival.

Admission is free to the public.

Lori Gibson says this festival is a way for people in the community to connect with one another and to encourage local shopping.

For more information, contact Annette Ford at (318)-344-0121.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.