Three-vehicle crash kills 3 Fordyce residents, injures 3 others

By CJ Sartor
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORDYCE, Ark. (KNOE) - Three Fordyce residents died Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident in Bentonville.

A preliminary Arkansas State Police report says 63-year-old Sammy Tucker was driving north on North Walton Blvd. just before 4 p.m. when a southbound SUV veered into that lane and struck his vehicle head-on. Tucker was killed along with his passengers, 61-year-old Lisa Tucker and 85-year-old Norma Castleberry.

A minor was also in the vehicle and was injured.

The driver of the SUV was a minor and was also injured.

A third car hit the back of the SUV. It was driven by a minor, who also was injured.

ASP does not share the identities of minor drivers in their reports.

