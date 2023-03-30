Non-profit awards nearly 400 scholarships to low-income, single parents in Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Nearly 400 scholarships were awarded to single parents in Arkansas for the Spring 2023 semester, helping some become first-generation graduates and bridge the gap in the financial strain some can face while pursuing a higher education degree.

RELATED STORY: Arkansas single parents can now apply for Spring ‘23 scholarship

Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) awarded 383 scholarships to single parents, totaling just under $400,000, according to a press release from ASPSF. The scholarships are combined with services, such as mentoring and financial planning.

These scholarships help create a system to support low-income single parents to stay in school, graduate with a degree or certificate, and start a professional career with higher wages.

“I’ll be the first in my family to [graduate], I’m a single mother of two girls that I’m trying to be an example for. I will be so excited to receive my degree,” said Spring 2023 recipient Alexis Tubbs, a business management major from El Dorado enrolled at Southern Arkansas University.

There were many supporters of the Spring 2023 scholarships including individuals, churches, small businesses, various banks and United Way organizations across Arkansas.

Funding was also provided in part by Arkansas Community Foundation, Arkansas Division of Higher Education, Carl B. and Florence E. King Foundation, Charles A. Frueauff Foundation, Conway Corp, Entergy, First Electric Cooperative, Union Pacific, and the Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation to name a few.

To be eligible for ASPSF scholarships, you must be a single parent with a household income typically not more than 250% of Federal Poverty Guidelines, maintain at least a 2.0 GPA, and have not previously earned a bachelor’s degree, among other requirements.

ASPSF’s next scholarship application period is April 15-June 15 for the Fall 2023 semester. Scholarship amounts will increase for all eligible full-time and part-time single parents to a maximum of $1,600 (up from $1,200).

For more information about ASPSF, contact the non-profit’s communications director, Jen Para, at jpara@aspsf.org or (479)-318-2885.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.