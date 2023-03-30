NELA Arts Council hosts Brown Bag Concert Series

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Georgia Street joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the upcoming Brown Bag Concert Series put on by the NELA Arts Council.

Every Wednesday in April at noon, you will get the opportunity to listen to local talent and enjoy Palace Park.

Admission is free for the concert. There will be boxed lunches available for purchase for $6, but you can also bring your own food. Mulhearn’s will also be providing free cookies at the event.

Street says picnic blankets and chairs are encouraged to bring.

Performers will be:

April 5 - Lee Denton

April 12 - Josh Madden and Abby Thomas

April 19 - Bill Haley

April 26 - Homegrown Band

