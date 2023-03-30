Monroe fire officials respond to house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Toulouse Drive around 6:40 P.M. Wednesday night. When they got to the scene, they saw smoke coming from the back side of the house.

Fire officials say some of the smoke traveled into the chimney and into the attic. They believe the fire started in the fireplace. The home has smoke and water damage.

Officials say nobody was injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

