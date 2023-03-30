Tornado Disaster Relief

Missy Bilderback named ULM’s 10th women’s head basketball coach

Bilderback previously was the head coach at Jones College for eight years
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ULM women’s basketball program has new life after bringing in experienced head coach, Missy Bilderback, who compiled an impressive 198-33 record with Jones College. Bilderback takes over the Warhawks program that has only won 17 games in their last four seasons.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gus Campbell cuts the ribbon to unveil Campbell's Landing
Campbell’s Landing opens in Downtown West Monroe
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Monroe Fire Department responds to house fire on Toulouse Drive
Monroe fire officials respond to house fire
Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate
Three Fordyce residents died in a wreck Wednesday afternoon.
Three-vehicle crash kills 3 Fordyce residents, injures 3 others

Latest News

Thousands of LSU fans have traveled to Dallas to support the Tigers in the Final Four.
LSU fans bubbling with excitement over Tigers in Final Four
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU makes final preps for Virginia Tech
LSU Tigers
LSU hosts Pro Day for 16 football players
Warhawks beat Bulldogs, 10-6
ULM defeats La Tech at home for first time since 2007