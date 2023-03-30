Missy Bilderback named ULM’s 10th women’s head basketball coach
Bilderback previously was the head coach at Jones College for eight years
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ULM women’s basketball program has new life after bringing in experienced head coach, Missy Bilderback, who compiled an impressive 198-33 record with Jones College. Bilderback takes over the Warhawks program that has only won 17 games in their last four seasons.
