Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say

The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed the suspect, San Antonio police say. (Source: KSAT/CNN)
By KSAT staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A man allegedly used an Apple AirTag to track down and kill the person he suspected took his truck.

It happened at a shopping center in San Antonio.

Crime scene tape is shown wrapped around the scene of a deadly confrontation. That’s what police say happened in the parking lot.

“Our suspect today stole the white truck you see back there. They stole it. Little did he know it was tagged with an Apple AirTag,” said Nick Soliz, public information officer with San Antonio police.

Soliz said that device is what led the owner to the truck several hours after it was stolen off Braesview on the city’s north side, almost 20 miles from the shopping center and eventual shooting.

“They tried to confront the suspect who they saw in their vehicle,” Soliz said. “I don’t know if an argument happened, but we know that during this time he believes that a firearm may have been pulled by the suspect.”

Police said the truck owner shot and killed the 30-year-old suspect, but officers are still working to verify whether the suspect had a gun or not.

The crime scene showed multiple evidence markers covering bullet casings and two vehicles with windows shot out.

“If you are to get your vehicle stolen, I know that it’s frustrating, but please do not take matters into your own hands like this,” Soliz said.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

