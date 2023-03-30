Tornado Disaster Relief

LSU makes final preps for Virginia Tech

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team is getting all of its plans finalized before taking on Virginia Tech in the semifinal game of the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Kim Mulkey and a couple of her players will be available for interviews around 11 a.m.

We will stream those interviews LIVE.

The other players will be in the locker room. We’ll speak with some of them as well but those interviews will be posted later.

The Tigers will also hold a practice that is open to the media around noon.

Look for a complete wrap-up of coverage later in the day.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Monroe Fire Department responds to house fire on Toulouse Drive
Monroe fire officials respond to house fire
An 81-year-old told police he killed his wife and daughter with an ax because he lost his job...
Man, 81, accused of ‘gruesome’ murders of wife, daughter with ax
Two teenagers were arrested in Maryland after a failed carjacking at an area gas station.
Carjackers caught after unable to drive vehicle with manual transmission, police say