KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast: Storms Arrive Tomorrow Night

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Great weather is sticking around for one more day before storms return to the forecast. Winds have now turned out of the south and east, so warmer weather can be expected. By tonight, a few stray showers or thunderstorms are possible over the region. We will likely have a few more showers early in the day tomorrow, but storms are not expected to arrive until after 5 pm. These storms will clear out close to midnight. Saturday will be a great day, but storms will return to the region again on Sunday night. We will also keep some storm chances through next week.

Today: A good start to the day with some cloud cover over the region. Sunshine will stay mixed with the clouds throughout the day. Winds will increase out of the south and east with a few gusts up to 20 mph. Highs will peak in the upper 70s.

Tonight: With cloud cover increasing, skies will become mostly cloudy. A stray shower or two is possible, but rain chances are 20%. Lows will drop to the mid and upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Winds will increase even more ahead of our next cold front and gusts could be as high as 30 mph. A big warm-up will take place ahead of the front with highs reaching the mid 80s. While some rain is expected early in the day, storms will scatter over the region later in the day with rain chances at 50%.

Damaging winds could accompany any severe storms.
Damaging winds could accompany any severe storms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies will be in place behind Friday’s cold front. It will be a great day to spend some time outside as highs top out in the low 80s.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs will climb into the upper mid and upper 70s. Late showers and thunderstorms are possible with rain chances at 50%.

Monday: A stray thunderstorm or two will be likely early in the morning with rain chances at 20%. Highs will soar to the mid and upper 80s by the afternoon.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies will continue over the ArkLaMiss, but temperatures will still peak in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by the afternoon.

Isolated severe storms are possible next week.
Isolated severe storms are possible next week.

Wednesday: Scattered storms will be ongoing around the region early in the day with rain chances at 50%. An isolated severe storm or two is possible. Highs will peak in the low 80s.

