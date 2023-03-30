Tornado Disaster Relief

Jen Avis discusses the importance of being active

Jen Avis joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the importance of being active
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today is National Walk in the Park Day and Jen Avis joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the importance of being active.

Avis says most of the patients that come into the clinics are low in Vitamin D. She says being outside and soaking in the sun is great for your health as Vitamin D is necessary for every cell in the body.

National Walk in the Park Day is a great time to get outside, move more and spend some quality time with friends and family.

Avis says some healthy lunch options for your walk are low-carb pita rolls, fruit, air fryer potato chips, olives and pickles.

