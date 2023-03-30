Tornado Disaster Relief

Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.(File image | DaveRock via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) - Human remains found in a west-central Illinois storage unit have been identified as those of a former police chief.

The remains discovered last fall are those of Richard R. Young, 71, the former Maquon village police chief, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office received confirmation of the identity Tuesday after taking DNA from the decomposed remains and comparing it to samples from Young’s relatives.

The remains were found on Oct. 7, 2022, at Roberts Self Storage in Maquon after Knox County deputies responded to a complaint about an odor coming from the storage unit.

It’s not clear how Young died.

Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon has been charged with first-degree murder and concealing the death of a person in the case. She has pleaded not guilty. Oglesby remains in custody at the Knox County Jail.

Maquon is about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate
Monroe Fire Department responds to house fire on Toulouse Drive
Monroe fire officials respond to house fire
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Gus Campbell cuts the ribbon to unveil Campbell's Landing
Campbell’s Landing opens in Downtown West Monroe
An 81-year-old told police he killed his wife and daughter with an ax because he lost his job...
Man, 81, accused of ‘gruesome’ murders of wife, daughter with ax

Latest News

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro waves to supporters at the Liberal Party's...
Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after 3-month stint in Florida
Medline cut the ribbon of a $72 million warehouse Thursday (March 30), the largest medical...
La.’s largest medical distribution facility now open for business
A judge blocks the U.S. health care law mandate that insurers cover some preventive care; the...
Judge blocks US health care law mandate on preventive care
Researchers at Tel Aviv University discovered that plants make sounds.
Plants make sounds similar to bubble wrap popping, study says