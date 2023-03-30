Campbell’s Landing opens in Downtown West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe unveiled the first part of its marina on the Ouachita River today. Campbell’s Landing, which was named after a local resident Gus Campbell, will let visitors travel the Ouachita River and have direct access to Antique Alley. The goal is to get people from across the Ark-La-Miss to dock their boats and spend their dollars locally.

Mayor Stacy Mitchell says over the past few years, residents have given their input on what they wanted to see and many people wanted access to the river. Mayor Mitchell says she is happy that the city could oblige as it will be a major boost to the economy.

“It was a top priority three years ago… and it’s really nice to see it completed.”

While today was a milestone, Mayor Mitchell says there is still work to be done as this is only phase one. She says we can look forward to an amphitheater, fishing pier, more commerce and an overlook picnic area.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.