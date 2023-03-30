Tornado Disaster Relief

2 killed, 5 wounded in Memphis restaurant shooting

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Police Department said they responded to a shooting at a restaurant that killed two people and injured five.

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.

According to Memphis Police Department, one man was found dead on the scene.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say five more victims, four men and one woman, arrived at a hospital in their own vehicles.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate
Monroe Fire Department responds to house fire on Toulouse Drive
Monroe fire officials respond to house fire
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Gus Campbell cuts the ribbon to unveil Campbell's Landing
Campbell’s Landing opens in Downtown West Monroe
An 81-year-old told police he killed his wife and daughter with an ax because he lost his job...
Man, 81, accused of ‘gruesome’ murders of wife, daughter with ax

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
US: Russia seeks arms-for-food deal with North Korea
An attack on a man with mental disabilities was caught on camera.
Police: Man with disabilities assaulted by two teens on camera
Lucille Claridge, 104, is still tickling the ivories nearly a century later.
104-year-old woman has been playing piano for nearly a century
A woman prays near the likeness of four of the victims as she visits a memorial at the entrance...
Nashville authorities release 911 calls for help during school shooting
The campus was on lockdown for hours and there were reports of two suspects, a school official...
Students leave campus after reported shooting at NC college