Visit Natchez branding receives advertising awards(Source: Visit Natchez)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (KNOE) - Visit Natchez has received two advertising awards for its new logo design, a Service Industry Advertising Gold Award and a Silver American Advertising  Federation Advertising Award.

The Service Industry Advertising Awards are the only advertising awards to specifically recognize the achievements of the service industry, including the industry’s creative and communication accomplishments.

Executive Director of Visit Natchez Devin Heath says, “The positive feedback we have received since unveiling Visit Natchez’s new brand has been wonderful, and these awards are a true testament to this response. We are so grateful for the creative and hard work of our Branding Committee and Stamp in designing our new brand, which successfully portrays Natchez as an elevated destination and demonstrates that there is much more to the town than one would initially expect.”

Visit Natchez’s new logo includes various nods to the town’s culture, history and future within the design. The “Visit” portion of the logo delivers a modern feel through its use of warm colors and unified connected lettering. The flowing ligatures are intended to pay homage to the Mississippi River, while the flowing stroke of the “N” between two columns represents the progression of Natchez’s history and its future.

