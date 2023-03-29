Town of Newellton putting on Easter festival

NEWELLTON, La. (KNOE) - The Newellton Easter Festival Committee and the Town of Newellton are hosting an Easter festival on Saturday, April 8.

The festival will include an egg hunt, Easter parade, vendors and more.

“All vendors, food trucks, trail riders, motorcycle clubs, slingshot clubs, ATV clubs, antique car clubs, dancing teams, bands, drumline, fraternities and sororities, food, drink, crafters, toys, clothing, photography, and face painting booths are all welcomed,” according to the Newellton Easter Festival flyer.

The timeline of events is as follows:

Easter Egg Hunt at Newellton Public Park, Alabama St. - 10 a.m.

Easter Parade line up - 12:30 p.m.

Easter Parade starts - 2 p.m.

Vendors set up begins - 8 a.m.

Sales begin - 10 a.m.

Vendors’ booths will be charged $40 and food trucks will be charged $75.

According to the festival flyer, “The Newellton Easter Festival Committee nor the Town of Newellton will be responsible for any personal injuries or any damage to personal property.”

